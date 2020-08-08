There are no second thoughts about Virat Kohli being the fittest cricketer in the world. Kohli is known to have set the standards in the Indian cricket team not just with his batting but with his fitness as well. These days the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is preparing for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL), which is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Ahead of IPL 2020 Virat Kohli Flaunts Chiselled Abs During Treadmill Workout, RCB Captain Looks Raring to Go (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the RCB skipper took to Instagram and posted a video of his workout. Kohli was seen doing the heavy weightlifting during his workout session. The cricketer often shares his workout videos on social media platforms and inspires his fans to stay fit. IPL 2020: RCB Leg-Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Ready to ‘Roar’ in UAE, Shares Picture with Skipper Virat Kohli.

Here’s Virat Kohli’s Latest Workout Video

View this post on Instagram 🏋🏻 @one8world A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 8, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

With IPL 2020 being moved to the UAE, Kohli-led RCB will be eyeing to lift their maiden title. The players are expected to leave for UAE after mid-August and begin the preparatory camps. The Bangalore-based franchise has struggled to perform to the potential over the years despite boasting of some quality players Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Mitchell Starc.

