Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock in the final T20I game against Australia but couldn’t take India over the line as they lost the game by 12 runs. After some below-par performances, the Indian skipper managed to play a sensational hand as on a tough pitch, the 32-year-old took the attack to the home bowlers, almost helping the visitors to record a clean sweep. However, despite the defeat, the visitors managed to seal the series courtesy of wins in the opening two encounters. India vs Australia Highlights 3rd T20I 2020: AUS Beat IND by 12 Runs, Visitors Take Series 2-1.

Chasing a score of 186 runs, India got off to a poor start as they lost KL Rahul with no runs on the board. But the skipper, coming in at number three, played a sensational knock. Virat Kohli started his innings on the front foot, getting off the mark quickly and brought India back into the match with s 50+ run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. Did Virat Kohli Miss to Call for DRS on Time or Broadcaster’s Fault?

Kohli completed his first half-century of the T20I series in just over 40 deliveries and then began to accelerate. But lack of support from the other meant the Indian skipper had to take the risks himself and in the end fell to a wide delivery from Andrew Tye as in a game full of dropped catches, Daniel Sams made no mistakes.

Fans were impressed with the display of Virat Kohli, despite him being unable to guide India to an 11th successive T20I win and praised the Indian skipper on social media. The 32-year-old score 85 runs off just 61 deliveries which included four fours and three sixes. Here are some of the reactions.

Kohli is Back

VIRAT KOHLI IS BACK! 2021 Version 2.O Loading 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0AVnjGJiQx — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) December 8, 2020

Well-Played

Virat Kohli goes for a well made 85 in 61 balls. He accelerated really well after reaching his 50. Another masterclass in chase by him, missed his first T20i century. pic.twitter.com/vvJTNfx87r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2020

What a Knock

What a knock Thalaiva... Well Played @imVkohli 👏🔥 — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) December 8, 2020

Modern-Day Great

Average of Virat Kohli moves over 50+ in T20I - he has 50+ average in all formats - Greatest in modern day cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

Virat Kohli Things

What Virat Kohli does to you 💉 pic.twitter.com/q3nTB9d96z — Cheeru (@sobermonk) December 8, 2020

After losing the ODI series, India came back in the T20I games, winning the series 2-1. The two teams will now face in a four-match Test series with the first game scheduled to start on December 17. Both sides have crucial players injured and would hope they can return by the start of the games in the longer format.

