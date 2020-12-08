Interesting scene took place during the third T20 international between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Virat Kohli’s request for DRS (Decision Review System) was turned down by the umpire after it appeared he missed the 15-second window to call for the review. Interestingly, the big screen at the stadium showed the replay of the ball before Kohli had opted for the review. And thus, the call for DRS was cancelled. To make things worse for India, tracker confirmed the ball was hitting the stumps and Matthew Wade would have bene LBW if call was taken on time by Kohli. India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates.

Wade, who scored his consecutive half-century against India, missed the line of the ball and was trapped in front of the wickets by T Natarajan. The on-field umpire thought the ball was missing stumps. Kohli, who was fielding in the deep, ran towards the umpire and had discussion with him after the call for DRS was turned down. 'Virat Kohli Misses MS Dhoni!' Indian Captain Reacts To Former Skipper's Poster During India vs Australia 2nd T20I (Watch Video).

The referral against Wade raises an interesting question. If the big screen shows the replay within the time allotted for the referral, can you disallow the referral? In this case we need to see the timer but the question is valid — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

@ICC @BCCI #INDvsAUS India's review has been cancelled. This is not India fault where DRS has been asked within the. Stimulated time. It is wrong with TV broadcaster.@imVkohli @AaronFinch5 umpires got influenced by Wade — Mohd Asif (@ashi92padil) December 8, 2020

Natarajan hit Matthew Wade's pad, Natarajan appealed. Then instantly big screen pr replay dikha diya, Virat Kohli took the review. The umpire said can't take the review now because the replay has been played on the screen. 15 seconds poore hue bhi nahi the. — Akul Bhardwaj (@DJ_Novio) December 8, 2020

Wade was eventually dismissed in the 19th over on an individual score of 80 off 53 balls. Wade once again provided Australia with a good start as he opened the innings. Earlier, India opted to bowl first and fielded an unchanged side while captain Aaron Finch returned for Australia in place of Marcus Stoinis.

