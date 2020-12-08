3rd T20 IND vs AUS Live Score Updates: India will take field in the third and last T20 international with a relaxed mind. The Men in Blue have already won the three-match series 2-0. However, the Virat Kohli-led side will be pushing for a clean sweep against the hosts Australia. Apart from the whitewash, 11th consecutive win in T20Is will be on India’s mind as well, which will be their longest winning streak. Stay tuned for IND vs AUS live score updates and match commentary. Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Matthew Wade is set to lead Australia once again in Aaron Finch’s absence and he will be opening the innings once again. In the second T20I he scored a gutsy half-century. There are chances that Australia could bring in Alex Carey in place of D’Arcy Short. No other change is expected in the Australian line-up.

India will look to filed the winning combination that means Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be in action in Test series now. It will be interesting to see if Manish Pandey gets a game, if he is fit, and whom he will replace in the playing XI. 'Virat Kohli Misses MS Dhoni!' Indian Captain Reacts To Former Skipper's Poster During India vs Australia 2nd T20I (Watch Video).

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade(w/c), D Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne.

India Squad: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.