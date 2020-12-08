Steve Smith has now joined Matthew Wade in the middle. Wade has once again made a quick start, he is dealing in boundaries and has hit six of them. Just two bowlers used thus far by Virat Kohli.Submit
Early Breakthrough for India! Aaron Finch departs as he was looking to attack Washington Sundar. Hardik Pandya takes an easy catch at mid-off. A Finch c Hardik Pandya b Washington Sundar 0(2)
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS: India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Aaron Finch is available for Australia and will captain the side. He replaces Marcus Stoinis in the playing XI. No changes for India though.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20I. India have already pocketed the three-match series 2-0 and now will be looking to perform the clean sweep against the home side. Australia have pride to play for in this fixture.
3rd T20 IND vs AUS Live Score Updates: India will take field in the third and last T20 international with a relaxed mind. The Men in Blue have already won the three-match series 2-0. However, the Virat Kohli-led side will be pushing for a clean sweep against the hosts Australia. Apart from the whitewash, 11th consecutive win in T20Is will be on India's mind as well, which will be their longest winning streak. Stay tuned for IND vs AUS live score updates and match commentary.
Matthew Wade is set to lead Australia once again in Aaron Finch’s absence and he will be opening the innings once again. In the second T20I he scored a gutsy half-century. There are chances that Australia could bring in Alex Carey in place of D’Arcy Short. No other change is expected in the Australian line-up.
India will look to filed the winning combination that means Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be in action in Test series now. It will be interesting to see if Manish Pandey gets a game, if he is fit, and whom he will replace in the playing XI.
Australia Squad: Matthew Wade(w/c), D Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne.
India Squad: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.