Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 break and is frequently posting photos and videos of his daily-life activities. Along with that, the talismanic batsman has also been busy in pulling legs of the fellow cricketers. On previous occasions, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kevin Pietersen have been trolled by the 31-year-old. However, it was Mandeep Singh’s turn this time. The Kings XI Punjab batsman took to his Instagram page a shared a running video. However, Kohli left a hilarious comment on the post which left the fans in splits. Virat Kohli Hilariously Trolls Hardik Pandya After Indian All-Rounder Shares Picture of Playing Carom.

In the video shared by Mandeep, he can be seen performing a running drill. While the fans heap praises on the 28-year-old, Kohli trolled him by asking him lift his leg while running. Oh lattan chakk ke daud sheraa," wrote Kohli in the comment section. However, Mandeep didn’t take long in responding as he said that his legs only get lifted while dancing. "@virat.kohli lattan bhangre ch chuk sakda, daudhan ch thoda aukha kam aa paaji," Mandeep Singh replied to Kohli in Punjabi. Yuvraj Singh Gets Hilariously Trolled by Mandeep Singh.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 🏃🏽 A post shared by Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:54pm PDT

Virat Kohli Trolls Mandeep Singh!!

Virat Kohli Trolls Mandeep Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mandeep and Virat have played a lot of cricket together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and they two seem like sharing a great bond. Although, the former has played only three international matches so far, he has been doing quite well in Indian Premier League and domestic matches.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced that the national team will not resume training at least before August. However, many players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami has resumed individual training.

