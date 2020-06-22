On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of him doing Surya Namskar. The two time World Cup winner also mentioned that performing yoga gives an individual physical strength and mental peace. Yuvraj also urged his fans to start practising yoga at home. Many fans were impressed by Yuvraj’s message and lauded him. However, when Yuvraj’s former teammate Mandeep Singh came across his post, he trolled the legendary all-rounder through a hilarious comment. Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen With ‘Manchester United Best Club in World’ Jibe.

“Tanga Stiff (Stiff Legs),” commented the Kings XI Punjab batsman on Yuvraj’s post. The southpaw was one of the fittest fielders during his playing days and one can see the videos of his old catches to verify the fact. After retirement, however, the star all-rounder is not as flexible as he was during his prime days. Owing to the fact, Mandeep didn’t let go of the opportunity to troll the champion all-rounder.

View Post:

Mandeep's Comment!!

Mandeep Trolls Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like Yuvraj, Mandeep also hails from Punjab and the duo also seems to share a great bond. In fact, Mandeep made his debut in Ranji Trophy under the leadership of the all-rounder. The 38-year old bid adieu to the game in June last year while Mandeep continues to showcase his blitzes in domestic matches and the Indian Premier League (IPL). His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of IPL 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament got postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, other than Yuvraj, many other players of cricket fraternity including Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag also took to their respective social media accounts and shared photos and videos of doing Yoga.

