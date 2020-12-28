Virat Kohli responded to one of his tweets from 2010 after bagging major honours at the ICC Awards of the Decade on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The Indian skipper was adjudged as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade at the gala event. The 32-year-old was also named in ICC’s ODI, T20I and Test team of the decade, captaining the XI in the longest format. David Warner Congratulates Virat Kohli On Winning ICC Cricketer of the Decade Award With Hilarious Face-Swap Video.

After his success at the awards, Virat Kohli shared one of his decade-old tweets, where he had set a target for himself and that time while showing how far he has come and lessons learned in that period. ‘Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team..’ the current Indian skipper had written on March 16, 2020. Virat Kohli Wins ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award, Indian Cricket Captain Reacts (Watch Video).

The Old Tweet

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 16, 2010

‘I would like to thank my family, my coach, my friends and all the people who have stood by me through this decade and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent my country which has been a great honour for me to do so over all these years.’ The Indian skipper wrote.

‘Sharing this tweet I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one, i’ve realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality. Thank you once again’ he added.

Virat's New Tweet

Virat Kohli has been one of the top players in world cricket over the past decade, breaking and setting a countless number of records in the sport. Having made his debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across the three formats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).