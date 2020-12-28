Virat Kohli was adjudged as the ICC Player of the Decade by the governing body during the recently held ICC Awards event. The Indian skipper has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in all three formats of the game and was also honoured with Men’s ODI Player of the Decade award. Congratulations poured in for the 32-year-old from around the world and among them was Australia star David Warner as well. David Warner Turns Hrithik Roshan in Latest Instagram Video, Yuvraj Singh Reacts.

David Warner took to Instagram to share a funny face-swap video of himself, with his face laid over the top of Virat Kohli’s face while congratulating the Indian skipper. ‘No one will guess this player of the decade @virat.kohli’ the Australian opener wrote on his social media. After Hrithik Roshan, David Warner Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Scenes From Don 2 (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Virat Kohli swept the floor at the ICC Awards of the Decade event as apart from his individual honours, the Indian skipper also made it into the ICC’s Men’s Test, ODI and T20I teams of the decade, captain the XI in the shortest format.

David Warner is currently working on his fitness to get himself ready for the third Test against India. The 34-year-old suffered a groin injury during the recently concluded ODI series, which caused him to miss the entire T20I series and until now at least the first two Test matches. Warner has returned to light training but hid participation is still in doubt.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has returned to India to attend the birth of his first child. The Indian skipper played the entire limited-overs series, lading the Men in Blue to a win in the T20Is and also took part in the first Test, which the visitors lost after some brilliant bowling performance by the hosts.

