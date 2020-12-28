The Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award. The International Cricket Council went on to share the list of award winners on Sunday. Virat Kohli was the one who was made the skipper of the Test team. Needless to say that Virat Kohli was really happy on receiving the same and spoke at length about how he felt the same about the award. Kohli further said that he was honoured to get the awards. Kohli mentioned that his only aim was to make enough contributions on the field. ICC Awards of the Decade Show: Date, Time, Live Streaming Online, Free TV Channel Telecast, Nominees and Everything You Need to Know About the Event.

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field." 📽️ Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

The T20I team has three players in the team. MS Dhoni has been named as the skipper of the Men's team. He also won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

