Team India got off to an incredible start in the Day-Night Test match against England at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Spin twins Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel made the pink cherry talk as the visitors got bundled out for a mere 112 after electing to bat. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli was delighted after the loss of every wicket, he unleashed some special celebrations after his counterpart Joe Root's dismissal. Quite similar to Brett Lee's famous 'chainsaw' and Dale Steyn's trademark celebration, Kohli pumped his fist downwards to give Root the fiery send-off. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Score Updates Day 1.

Root came out to bat in the seventh over, with England tottering at 27/2. Although he tackled the turning deliveries nicely and also played a couple of delightful shots, a brilliant delivery from Ravi Ashwin got the better of him. The right-handed batsman went on the back foot against the fuller-length delivery, and the pink cherry smashed his pads. The on-field umpire was impressed by the LBW appeal of Indian fielders and subsequently raised his index finger. While the dismissal put the home team in command further, Virat Kohli went over the moon. Have a look! Ben Stokes Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes After Claiming a Dropped Catch.

Watch Video!!

Meanwhile, stakes are incredibly high in this encounter. With the four-match series poised at 1-1 after the first two games, the winner of this contest would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the loser will get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. Hence, both teams must put their best foot forward to get a favourable result. While the home team is in command after their spectacular bowling display, the Three Lions are very well able to bounce back.

