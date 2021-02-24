Ben Stokes was trolled with funny memes and jokes on social media after claiming an apparent dropped catch on day 1 of the IND vs ENG pink-ball Test at Ahmedabad. Stokes claimed the catch of Shubman Gill off the bowling of Stuart Broad in the fourth delivery of just the second over of India’s innings. The on-field umpires had given Gill out but replays suggested that the ball had touched the ground as Stokes was attempting to catch it. The decision was then overturned and Gill stayed at the crease. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

England were, however, furious with the decision and senior players of the side were involved in a lengthy chat with the umpires. Stokes was seen laughing at the decision but replays suggested the ball may have touched the ground while Stokes was claiming the catch. He was soon trolled on social media with funny memes and jokes for claiming a dropped catch. Take a look at some of top reactions on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Axar Patel for His Terrific Over to Zak Crawley During IND vs ENG Pink-Ball Test.

You Cannot Do That Ben Stokes

‘You cannot do that, Ben Stokes!’ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 24, 2021

Ben Stokes Has Slipped The Ball From His Fingers

Shubman Gill survives a close call. Ben Stokes appears to have let the ball slip his fingers.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/20lbPdYSfK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 24, 2021

What Are England Complaining About?

This was not even a question of the fielder getting his fingers under the ball. The ball got to Stokes at least a couple of inches above the turf. Stokes dropped the ball. What are England complaining about? — cricketingview (@cricketingview) February 24, 2021

Third Umpire After Ben Stokes Claimed a Dropped Catch

Indian Fans to Ben Stokes

Indians fans to Ben Stokes right now :#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/J3sJvJnEUf — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) February 24, 2021

Stokes After Taking a Dropped Catch

Ben Stokes after taking that 'catch'. 😁 pic.twitter.com/hF8KyJMmU0 — Sumit (@_RKSumit) February 24, 2021

Ricky Ponting Watching Ben Stokes Claim a Dropped Catch

Fans After Watching Ben Stokes' Catch

Ben Stokes' Inspiration?

Third Umpire Waiting for Ben Stokes Outside

Bunny G waiting for Stokes and Broad after the day's play pic.twitter.com/PhiTlFOmBL — Devesh (@GiveItGiggsehhh) February 24, 2021

India ended the second session without losing a wicket after bundling England for 112 runs in the first innings. Axar Patel was the star with the ball for India with the local lad taking 6/38 to rattle the visiting side after they had been invited to bat first. While Patel took a six-for, Ashwin took three wickets and Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test, chipped in with one wicket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).