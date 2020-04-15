Viv Richards Recalls His Whirlwind Knock Against England After 34 Years, ‘One of the Most Memorable Innings of Life,’ Says West Indies Great

Viv Richards (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

West Indies legend and cricket great, Sir Vivian Richards, has recalled the mammoth innings he had played at his home ground on this day in 1986 and said that it was ‘one of the most memorable innings’ of his life. Richards, then West Indies’ captain and their star batsman, played a defining innings against England on April 15, 1986 – one many say redefined the way Test cricket was perceived. And recalling that innings 34 years later, Richards exclaimed that such an innings from his bat came at his hometown made things better. Richards’ knock of 110 from 59 deliveries – of which the hundred came in just 56 deliveries – that day stood as the fastest Test century for almost 31 years. This Day, That Year: When Sir Vivian Richards Scored the Then Fastest Test Century off 56-Balls Against England in 1986.

“34 years to one of the most memorable innings of life. At my hometown, it wouldn't have been any better,” the great man and original Master Blaster said in his post. His knock was one of the most memorable knocks in Test cricket with Wisden describing the innings as an ‘unforgettable’ story of cricket. Pace, Swing Made Facing Imran Khan-Led Pakistan Team Difficult in 1982–83: Sunil Gavaskar.

Viv Richards Recalls His Mammoth Innings

34 years to one of the most memorable innings of life. At my hometown, it wouldn't have been any better. 🖼️ - @ICC pic.twitter.com/CDlzOKaPxa — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) April 15, 2020

“What made it unforgettable for the 5,000 or so lucky enough to see it was that England’s sole aim was to make run-scoring as difficult as possible to delay a declaration. Ian Botham and (John) Emburey never had fewer than six men on the boundary and sometimes nine, yet whatever length or line they bowled, Richards had a stroke for it.”

Talking of the innings, journalist and cricket correspondent Scyld Berry wrote that “If there was any element of doubt in his innings, it was whether he would hit a four or a six.” Richards’ knock that day had seven sixes and as many boundaries with the batting giant putting a hapless English bowling line-up to the sword on a Day 4 pitch.

Richards was disappointed after making just 26 in the first innings and promoted himself up the order in the second attempt and smashed England to the ropes. Such was the mayhem that bowlers bowled with most men on the boundary line and no one was attempting to stop any singles. His knock helped the home team set England a target of 411 and win the match by 240 runs with Richards declared the Player of the Match.