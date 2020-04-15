This Day, That Year: When Sir Vivian Richards Scored the Then Fastest Test Century off 56-Balls Against England in 1986

Sir Vivian Richards (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former West Indies' captain Sir Vivian Richards is regarded as one of the best batsmen to have graced the game and his record in international cricket is breathtaking too. He redefined batting in Test cricket back in the 80's with his aggressive approach and tormented many bowling line-ups in his illustrious career. One of his most memorable Test knocks came on this day (April 15) against England in 1986. Viv Richards registered a century off mere 56 balls which remained the fastest ton in Test cricket for almost three decades.

The occasion was the fifth Test of England's 1986 Tour of West Indies and the venue was the St John's ground in Antigua. After getting dismissed for 26 in the first innings, the Caribbean skipper made an impeccable comeback in the third innings of the game and made an absolute mockery of the English bowlers. On a four-day pitch, the talismanic batsman promoted himself at number three and decision proved to be spot on. He attacked the bowlers from the outset and put on a sensational batting exhibition. The likes of Ian Botham and Neil Foster seemed completely ineffective as Richards continued his onslaught.

He completed his century off mere 56 balls and the whole stadium was upon his feet, applauding the batsman’s masterclass. Riding on the skipper’s magnificent effort, West Indies piled up 246 runs and later clinched the game by 240 runs. Richards was adjudged Man of the Match for his mayhem.

Richards’ record of the fastest Test century stood for more than 28 years. However, former Pakistani skipper Misbah-ul-Haq equalled the feat in 2014 before former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum eventually broke the record in 2016 by getting to the three-figure mark in 54 balls.