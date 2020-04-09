Viv Richards Reveals Reason Behind Not Wearing Helmets During Playing Career and His Love for Chewing Gums in Podcast With Shane Watson

Sir Vivian Richards (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket great and West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards was one of the most destructive batsmen of his era. The two-time World Cup winner with West Indies was popular for his aggression and swagger while batting. He destroyed many bowling attacks during his time and his 829 runs in four matches against England in the 1976 tour is still the record for most runs in single Test series. Richards, 68, played at a time when there were no restrictions on bouncers and was playing against some of the most vicious bowlers in cricket’s history. But interestingly, the fearsome West Indies batsman swore no helmet while batting. This Day That Year: AB de Villiers Makes His Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Debut in IPL.

Recalling such times, Richards revealed the real reason for not wearing helmets during his playing career in a chat with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. “The passion for the game I felt was such that I wouldn’t mind dying playing something that I love. If this is what I chose and I go down here, what better way is there to go,” Richards was quoted as saying by news agency IANS on Watson’s podcast.

The West Indies great also revealed that he was inspired by athletes of other sports, who put their lives at great risk just to play the sport. “I have looked at other sportsmen and women who I have a lot of respect for doing it to an extreme level. I see a guy driving a Formula 1 racing car, what could be more dangerous than that?” said Richards. Watson replied asking what was more dangerous than “Facing 150kph without a helmet?”

Richards played 121 Test and 187 One-Day International matches for the West Indies scoring 8, 540 and 6, 721 runs respectively in both the formats. He was the fastest cricketer to complete 1000 ODI runs, fastest to hit a Test century and the first ever to complete 2000 runs and also take 50 ODI wickets. Richards still holds the record for the highest individual score while batting at the no 4 position.

The retired great also revealed his love for chewing gum and how he had once avoided wearing a mouth-piece, despite being suggested by his dentist, just to continue chewing the gum. “One of my dentists made me a mouthpiece and all and I tried it a few times but I always enjoyed my chewing gum. You have 11 men out there and the umpires -- you felt outnumbered. And that was my little piece,” said Richards.

“It made me sort of look cool, calmed me down, it gave me sort of a rhythm. That was a companion for me at the time. I made sure every time before I walked out there I had a chewing gum in my mouth. It got a bit stale if you are batting long enough but it was all good. So I did away with the mouthpiece.”