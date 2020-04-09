This Day That Year: AB de Villiers Makes His Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Debut in IPL, Wins Player of the Match With Scintillating Performance

AB de Villiers on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Debut (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

AB de Villiers has enjoyed a sensational relationship with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). One of the most loved foreign cricketers in India, De Villiers has, alongside his captain Virat Kohli, become the embodiment of RCB and one of their two most important players. But the former South African cricketer, who bid adieu to international cricket in May 2018, had not played for RCB right from its inauguration. De Villiers initially played for the Delhi Daredevils before joining RCB from the players auctions in 2011. And it was on this day nine years ago, when he De Villiers first stepped out in red and gold jersey. ‘Rohit Sharma Sledges Me All the Time,’ Says AB de Villiers During Live Chat Session on Instagram.

Stepping out to bat with RCB struggling at 48/2 in the sixth over in a chase of 162, De Villiers found himself in a position that he would be multiple times in his nine-year bond with the Bangalore-based franchise – rescuing Bangalore from another collapse. Sreesanth had already dismissed Tilakaratne Dilshan in the third over and Vinay Kumar trapped Kohli following a 41-run stand with Mayank Agarwal.

On This Day in 2011 AB de Villiers Make RCB Debut

#OnThisDay in 2011 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Scored 54*(40) 💥 Sixes: 5 ☄️ Strike Rate: 135.00 🔥 Man of the Match on debut ✅ What an amazing 9️⃣ years its been! Drop a 👏 in the comments to congratulate AB!#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/rYRjCGUV3k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2020

But De Villiers stepping out in his debut RCB colours ensured that he halted not only the collapse but also guided RCB home. First, the South African batsman forged a 37-run partnership with Agarwal (37) and then when the latter was dismissed, De Villiers shared another 52-run stand with Saurabh Tiwary (26) before demolishing the Kochi Tuskers bowling completely. His scoop over fine-leg off Sreesanth has gone to become one of many trademark shots in the years that followed.

Yet, despite his brilliance RCB found themselves needing 33 off the final three overs with Muttiah Muralitharan to bowl one of those three. De Villiers targeted the other over bowled by Raiphi Gomez and took 20 off his over to leave RCB needing only 13 off the final 12 and then hit three consecutive boundaries of Kochi Tuskers debutant Asad Pathan to take RCB home in a canter with eight deliveries still remaining.

His knock of 54 off 40 deliveries, which included five sixes and one boundary also won the Man of the Match award. That was the beginning and only fore-story of what was to come in another nine years of De Villiers at RCB.