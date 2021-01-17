India and Australia are currently taking on each other in the fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. The day three of the game witnessed the mighty spirits of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur who chipped in with a half-century and thus built up a record century partnership. Shardul Thakur scored 67 runs and Washington Sundar hammered 62 runs. The two stood tall after Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant. Their mighty spirit was lauded by Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and other netizens. But the Australians were at the receiving end and the Indian fans trolled them brutally with memes. Wasim Jaffer also took to social media and posted a meme to take a dig at the Aussies. India vs Australia 4th Test Stat Highlights Day 3: Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur’s Record Partnership and Other Stats.

The fans took to social media and brutally roasted the Australians. The two batsmen brought in a strong partnership of 121 runs when India needed a good partnership. The visitors chased a total of 369 runs. India had already lost a couple of wickets on day two of the match. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were the ones who made way to the pavilion on day two itself. Now, let's have a look at the memes below:

Wasim Jaffer

Surprise

Surprise for Australia🤧😂🤭#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qZe8Iazluk — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) January 17, 2021

Live from Gabba

Justin Langer

After seeing Sunder and Thakur batting. Justin Langer :#INDvsAUS #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/jWk6JW0B7V — $ H I L ग न (@ShilganMeshram3) January 17, 2021

That was quite nasty!

Towards the end of day three, we had the visitors getting bundled out on the score of 336 runs. Australia then walked into bat and at the end of the day, Australia scored 21 runs.

