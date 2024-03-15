The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought out several new changes to the game in the board meeting which took place in Dubai on March 15, 2024. The main objective of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming roadmap for popularising the game all over the world and also many discussions happened on the upcoming ICC events, which include the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship Final. The biggest cricket governing body also made the 'Stop Clock' rule mandatory for all the full members of the ICC. The rule was under trial basis from December 2023 but now will be made compulsorily followed in ODI and T20I games of every full ICC member team. ICC Mandates Use of 'Stop-Clock' in White-Ball International Matches From T20 World Cup 2024

As per a statement by ICC, the rule will become effective from June 1, 2024, and will be first applied between the Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match to be played on June 2. The main objective of the rule was to prevent unnecessary wastage of time during any cricket match and also ensure that every game finishes on time.

What Does The 'Stop Clock' Rule Mean?

As per the rule, the bowling side will have to start the new over after the previous over within 60 seconds. An electronic clock will be displayed on the screens of the ground and the third umpire will be determining the start of the clock. If the bowling side fails to bowl the first ball of the new over within 60 seconds, this will attract two warnings. However, despite the warnings, if the incident is repeated, this will bring in a five-run penalty per incident. ICC Announce Reserve Days for Knockout Matches of T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council have brought in a few exceptions in the case of the rule. If the clock has started and a batsman has come out to the crease in between the overs then it can be cancelled. This condition also applies in the official drinks break interval and also during treatment to a batsman or fielder on the field. The rule will not be implemented if there is a loss of time due to these circumstances. The rule will probably prevent teams from wasting time on the field and also help the match to finish on time.

The rule was under a trial basis until April 2024, but the experiment has already resulted in the timely finishing of games. Hence, once the rule is implied in white ball format, it will save up to 20 minutes per ODI match. Apart from implying the 'Stop Clock' rule, the ICC Board also approved the reserve days for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals and finals.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to start from June 2 in the West Indies and the USA. England being the reigning champions of the tournament can once again be considered as favourites to lift the trophy. However, teams such as India, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies cannot be kept out of contention. The tournament is also special as a total of 20 teams, which is the most in any edition of the tournament.

