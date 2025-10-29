The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is nearing its business end. Besides South Africa and England, defending champions Australia women's national cricket team and hosts India women's national cricket team have also qualified for the semi-finals. And now, the stage is getting set for the Women in Blue to lock horns with the Aussies. Ahead of this IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final match, since the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has already been played in the round-robin format, before the play-offs, the two sides have met once. What Happens if India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Which Team Qualifies for WWC Final?.

The last time the two sides met, eventual table-toppers Australia managed a comfortable win over the hosts. In that match of October 12, India had batted first, scoring a total of 330 runs in 48.5 overs, all out. In reply, Australia chased down the target in 49 overs, scoring 331/7 and winning by three wickets.

Australia had ended the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league phase as table-toppers and also the unbeaten side. India fought their way through, finishing in the fourth spot to book a semi-final slot. Now, it is time for one more India vs Australia Women ODI match, with an eye to reach for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Lauren Agenbag, Sue Redfern Named On-Field Umpires for India’s Semi-Final Clash Against Australia.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi final on Thursday, October 30. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and it will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is the IND-W vs AUS-W H2H Record in ODIs?

A total of 60 WODI matches have been played between the India Women's National Cricket Team and the Australia Women's National Cricket Team. Out of these 60, India have won only 11. Australia have been the dominant side with 49 victories. Annabel Sutherland Becomes Only Second Cricketer To Claim Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs on Birthday, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Who Are the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Alyssa Healy Richa Ghosh Annabel Sutherland Harmanpreet Kaur Beth Mooney

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs AUS-W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani

Australia Women Likely vs IND-W: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

