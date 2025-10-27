The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league stage is now over and the semifinalists are now confirmed. Australia, England, South Africa and India are the four teams who have made it to the top four of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The tournament has progressed as per expectations with Australia dominating throughout till the semifinal. They are yet to lose a game after playing seven matches. England have lost only one while South Africa lost two. India are the fourth and the last entrants in the semifinal having lost three games. India have lost against all the three other semifinalists. Dark horse New Zealand, meanwhile, had a disappointing campaign. Who Will Open Innings if Pratika Rawal Misses IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Due to Injury? Mithali Raj Floats Options.

India Women are all set to face Australia Women in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 30. The match will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Australia are clear favourites to win the title and India will have to be at their best to stand a chance against them. The ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been frequently interrupted by rain. A total of six games were washed out and other games faced interruptions and over-curtail as well. As the knockouts of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 approach, fans are anxious thinking about what would happen if the semifinal match is washed out. Fans eager to know what would happen if the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match gets washed out will get entire information here.

What Happens if India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal is Washed Out?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match on October 30 faces a significant rain threat. There is a very high chance of precipitation and the match can get washed out due to rain. In that case, there is a reserve day on October 31. Efforts will be made to conduct the minimum set of overs (20 overs each side) required to produce a result on matchday. If only that is not possible, the match will move to the reserve day. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Unfortunately, there is a heavy chance of rainfall on the reserve day as well. If the minimum of a 20-over match could not be conducted across both days, it is Australia who will progress to the final. It is because, Australia Women have finished at the top of the table after the league stages while India finished fourth. That is why, it is Australia who will play the final in case of a washout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).