A cracking contest is on the cards as India take on Pakistan in the sixth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is set to witness the arch-rivals' much-awaited showdown and this clash must not be missed at all! For cricket fans, it is a fourth Sunday in a row that an India vs Pakistan match will be on, with the men's team having competed on the last three Sundays, all of which were in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Needless to say, the intensity is set to be sky-high and both teams will look to put their best foot forward in a bid to come out on top. There remains a rain threat in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo. India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Colombo Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at R Premadasa Stadium.

India and Pakistan have had contrasting starts in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Being one of the host nations, India took on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener in Guwahati, a contest that was shortened because of rain. India suffered a batting collapse of sorts before a 103-run partnership between Amanjot Kaur (57) and Deepti Sharma (53) resurrected the innings and took the team to a respectable 269/8 from being 124/6 at one stage. The bowlers then backed up that effort, bowling out Sri Lanka for 211 with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets.

Pakistan, much like India, stuttered with the bat, but the difference was that they did not have anyone stand up and make an impact. Fatima Sana and her team crumbled to just 129 all out against Bangladesh before Nigar Sultana and her side chased down the target in 31.1 overs, without much difficulty. On paper and on form, India are outright favourites to win the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, but cricket is an unexpected game and nothing is decided unless the final ball is bowled in a match. It is also important that the no-handshake policy that the India and Pakistan men's teams followed at the Asia Cup 2025 is set to continue in the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as well. Snake Appears at India Women's National Cricket Team Training Session in Colombo Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Report.

When is IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team will square off against the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 5. The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it is set to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is the IND-W vs PAK-W H2H Record in ODIs?

The India Women's National Cricket Team has so far played a total of 13 ODIs and the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team and the IND vs PAK rivalry could not have been more tilted in favour of one team. India have won all 13 matches so far against Pakistan in women's ODIs and this head-to-head record heavily favours the Women in Blue ahead of the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. BCCI Advises India Women's Cricket Team to Not Shake Hands With Pakistan Women During ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: Report.

Who Are the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Amanjot Kaur Fatima Sana Sidra Amin

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs PAK-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

Pakistan Women Likely vs IND-W: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

