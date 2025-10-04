The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in one of the most-awaited matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 5. The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, let us take a look at how the weather in Colombo might behave. Snake Appears at India Women's National Cricket Team Training Session in Colombo Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Report.

India and Pakistan have had contrasting starts to their respective ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaigns. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team defeated co-hosts Sri Lanka, while Fatima Sana's Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. India will look to continue their winning start, while Pakistan will hope to bounce back and register their first points of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Colombo Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Unfortunately, there is a forecast for rain in the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo. Rainfall in Colombo can be expected to play spoilsport in the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and it would not be surprising if the conditions are overcast as well. It is important to note that the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was washed out due to rain in Colombo without a ball being bowled and the fact that this happened just one day before has put the IND-W vs PAK-W clash in jeopardy of being interrupted by the weather. The temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius. BCCI Advises India Women's Cricket Team to Not Shake Hands With Pakistan Women During ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: Report.

R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium will be easier for batters to bat on early in the game but spinners will come into the match as it progresses. Both India and Pakistan might opt for spin-heavy bowling attacks based on the conditions and how the two teams play spin can be the difference-maker eventually.

