One of the most creative and iconic advertisements was the 'Mauka Mauka' ads, which Star Sports Network ran during ICC events for IND vs PAK encounters. Now, ahead of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 5, 'Mauka Mauka' has made a comeback but with an Asia Cup and 'Operation' twist featuring the Mauka-Mauka guy. In the viral clip, the 'Mauka Mauka' could be seen reaction to Pakistan losing to all three Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK, and then getting his hopes up for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's WC contest. However, his hopes were inflated as soon as Pakistan women's track record against India Women in ICC events were disclosed, which remains zero wins. Fans can check out the 'Mauka Mauka' ad with a twist below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sana Mir Clarifies ‘Azad Kashmir’ Remark After Backlash, Says ‘It Was Meant To Highlight Challenges…’

Mauka Mauka Is Back, But With A Twist

This mauka guy is back again. After losing three Sundays in a row, Pakistan is back with another mauka this Sunday in Women's World Cup. pic.twitter.com/d2xfHlyC1w — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 3, 2025

