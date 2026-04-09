LSG Win! Mukul Choudhary, the night belongs to you as the youngster sees Lucknow Super Kings pull off a heist at Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders. Choudhary scored his maiden IPL fifty, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 27, with KKR completing in command heading into the final three overs.
Mukul Choudhary is putting up a fight for LSG, as wickets on the other end keep falling. KKR have been guilty of bowling hitable balls to Choudhary.
OUT! Anukul Roy gets the dangerous wicket of Ayush Badoni. Badoni went for the loft, but it was too far away from the batter, which went near the boundary rider Rinku Singh. Badoni singlehandedly kept LSG's hope alive in this chase. Badoni reached his seventh IPL half-century in style with a six, his second of the innings.
OUT! Anukul Roy picks his first wicket of the match, and bamboozles Abdul Samad. Samad went for the wild slog, but missed the ball and found his stumps rattled for a 4-ball 2. Ayush Badoni is still batting on 33 off 24.
OUT! With the required run-rate rising, Nicholas Pooran went for the release shot and perished to Kartik Tyagi. Pooran went for the pull, but miscued the ball in the air, which lobbed straight to the fielder at long on.
Since the fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket, the scoring rate has dropped faster than the stock exchange lately. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni are the last recognised pair. The duo have added 19 runs in 17 balls, with both batters struggling to hit.
OUT! Cameron Green into his first over, and provides KKR with a crucial breakthrough. Rishabh Pant went for the pull, which ended up in the fielder's hand at short fine. Pant looked ugly, where the ball got an extra bounce and hit the top half of the bat.
This is a perfect start for KKR, with both Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram back in the hut. Rishabh Pant joins Ayush Badoni in the middle, with LSG under a bit of pressure, despite crossing the 50-run mark. Vaibhav Arora has been KKR's spearhead bowler in unavailibilty of Harshit Rana.
This should be a comfortable chase, but LSG in all three of their matches have struggled in their batting. A lot will depend on Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to provide LSG a brisk start, and take advantage of the new ball and powerplay.
An absolutely ugly KKR innings comes to an end, which saw batters score runs and then struggle to put bat to ball. Cameron Green and Rowman Powell added 70 off 40, where the former looked out of sorts. Powell's 39 off 29 ensured KKR went past the 180-run mark.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to the Eden Gardens on Thursday, 9 April, facing a high-pressure encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Currently languishing in the bottom half of the table with just one point from three matches, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is desperate to secure their first victory of the season. In contrast, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants arrive with significant momentum following a clinical five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.
The Knight Riders have endured a turbulent start to their 2026 campaign. Following consecutive defeats to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, their previous home fixture against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. The lack of match rhythm has been compounded by injury concerns and inconsistent form from high-profile signings.
A primary concern for the KKR management is the form of Cameron Green, the tournament’s most expensive overseas acquisition, who has struggled to make an impact with the bat. Furthermore, the tactical decision to play without veteran spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in their last outing was heavily criticised after the bowling unit struggled to contain runs. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.
The Lucknow Super Giants appear to have found their balance early in the tournament. Their bowling attack, spear-headed by a resurgent Mohammed Shami, has proven particularly effective. Shami’s recent spell of 2/9 was instrumental in dismantling the Sunrisers’ top order, a feat LSG will hope to replicate against a vulnerable KKR batting lineup.
Captain Rishabh Pant has led from the front, recently anchoring a match-winning chase with a composed half-century. With the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram providing middle-order firepower, the Super Giants are well-positioned to break into the top four with a win tonight.