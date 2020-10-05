Delhi Capitals will sport a new jersey in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 5, 2020 (Monday). The Shreyas Iyer side will don a specially designed JSW Paints branded kit during their fifth Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) clash against Virat Kohli’s side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. JSW Paints, a part of JSW Group, has partnered with the franchise for this game. RCB vs DC Live Score Updates.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL 2020 and have won three of their opening four games. As a result, the franchise finds themselves at the second spot in team standings and have a chance to move to the top with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in tonight’s game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will hope that the new jersey will keep their winning run going.

‘The JSW Group has played a crucial role in the development of Indian sports over the last few years. Our team will proudly don the JSW Paints jersey for the game against RCB not only in support of the group's tremendous contribution towards Indian sports, but also to endorse the message of unity’ said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals.

A Look At New kit

💙💜❤️🧡💛 Dilliwalon, we are adding more colours to our vibrant game 🎨 Here's to celebrating a beautiful partnership this #IPL season with @JSWPaints, as we endeavour to #EmbraceEveryColour 😇 #JSWPaints #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/jMK4h2e3l1 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2020

‘The JSW Group sees this as a tremendous opportunity to showcase our brand JSW Paints that celebrates the diverse colours of our country and encourages India to embrace every colour. The association is aligned with the overall brand narrative which is all about unity and inclusivity,’ said Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints.

Delhi Capitals are considered by many as the dark horses in the competition and would hope to improve on their play-off finish of last season. With players such as Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer along with Ricky Ponting as a coach, the franchise will fancy their chances this season.

