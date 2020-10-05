IPL 2020 Live Score Updates, RCB vs DC: After two back to back double-headers we are back to single fixtures in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). And in the match number 19 of the IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both Bangalore and Delhi have met similar results so far in the IPL 2020 and have won three games each. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RCB vs DC IPL 2020 live score updates. RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed on second and third place on the IPL 2020 points table respectively. Win in this fixture will take the team to top of the IPL 2020 points table. So, both Virat Kohli and Shreyas will be pushing for the victory.

There is a cause of concern for Delhi Capitals as veteran spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 after suffering a finger injury. Axar Patel is likely to replace him in the playing XI. RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.