The Pakistan national cricket team will host the Bangladesh national cricket team for a three-match T20I series, starting on May 28. Originally, both nations were set to play three ODIs and three T20Is, including a couple of games at the iconic Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revised schedule where three T20Is will be played. The first T20I will be played on Wednesday, followed by the second fixture on May 30. The final T20I will be held on June 1. The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. PAK vs BAN 2025: Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Bangladesh Young Pacers To Step Up Against Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB appointed Mike Hesson as the new white-ball coach for the Pakistan cricket team. This will be the first assignment for Mike Hesson with Men in Green. For the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, the hosts have named a 16-member squad with star cricketer Salman Agha leading the side.

Shockingly, the PCB made some bold calls as former captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and ace pacer Shaheen Afridi were not picked for the upcoming series. Meanwhile, fans are left confused after Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I matches were not available on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team app. Check below for the full reason behind the Pakistan cricket team's matches' disappearance from the popular fantasy cricket app.

Why is the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11?

In the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22, Dream11, India's popular fantasy sports platform, has silently pulled out from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 matches from its content list. It is to be noted that Dream11 also removed Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 matches amid the growing political tensions between India and Pakistan after the tragic incident on April 22 in Pahalgam. Dream11 and the Pakistan Cricket Board have not issued any official statement yet. It is understood that the fantasy sports app is sending a strong signal of India's unified stand against terrorism. PAK vs BAN 2025: Security Concerns Force Pacer Nahid Rana, Coaches To Withdraw From Bangladesh’s Tour of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the three-match T20I series between the Pakistan cricket team and the Bangladesh cricket team will provide a crucial chance to both nations to build their squads for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

