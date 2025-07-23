Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt after he suffered a blow to his right foot from a Chris Woakes delivery during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford on July 23. This happened in the 68th over of India's first innings when Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' bowling, but the ball hit him straight on his right foot. England appealed and took a DRS with the review showing an edge, but the blow left Rishabh Pant writhing in pain. The physio rushed to the field and gave him some treatment, but it was clearly not enough as the India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter was in a lot of pain with a swelling on his right foot. He was not able to continue and was taken off the field in an ambulance cart. Rishabh Pant had earlier sustained an injury to his left index finger in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test. Rishabh Pant Becomes First Visiting Wicketkeeper To Score 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt After Foot Injury

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... 🩹 pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

