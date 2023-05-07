The four most decorated players this generation has seen playing cricket are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root. All four have compiled runs under their belt in multiple formats, delivered memorable match-winning knocks and lead their team to different glories. It's a dream of cricket fans to watch them together as a new rivalry bloom between themselves in the IPL. Virat Kohli is part of the IPL since the beginning, from 2008. Steve Smith was the second one to join followed by Kane Williamson. But Joe Root is yet to play in the IPL. He took a big part in England's road to final in the 2016 T20 World Cup but his T20I career didn't bloom after that. He wasn't included in England's T20 plans since then as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan took his place. After reaching his peak in Test cricket, Joe Root decided to finally register for the IPL auctions and got picked by Rajasthan Royals. Although even after 10 matches he is yet to play a game in the competition. Meanwhile, chances have develop that Joe Root might feature in their next game. Will he finally make his debut in the premier T20 competition when Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad? Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly Handshake Video Goes Viral After DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Watch!

Rajasthan Royals have lost their steam in the competition after a strong start. They won 4 of their first 5 games but then went on to lose 4 of their next 5 games. Jos Buttler have dipped after a strong start and too much heavylifting has to be done by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Davdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag have not generated confidence as well. In this situation to have some stability up top, RR can use the skills of Joe Root. Previously the foreigner slot used to be a problem for his inclusion, but Jason Holder and Adam Zampa seems surplus in RR's already complete bowling attack and currently the need is of more runs on board. According to the latest updates, Joe Root is fit and might feature in the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges With Phil Salt and David Warner During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI vs SRH

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, Shimron Heytmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma.

