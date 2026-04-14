As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the primary question for the "Yellow Army" remains the availability of MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old veteran has missed the first four matches of the IPL 2026 season due to a persistent calf strain, leaving fans eager for a glimpse of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter back in action. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 22.

Despite the high anticipation surrounding Match 22, latest reports from the CSK camp suggest that a return tonight remains unlikely.

MS Dhoni's Restricted Training at Chepauk

On the eve of the match, Dhoni was seen participating in a training session at the stadium, but his involvement was notably limited. According to reports, Dhoni restricted himself to facing throwdowns from the support staff, including batting coach Michael Hussey.

Crucially, the former captain did not engage in high-intensity wicketkeeping drills or sprinting exercises, which are essential benchmarks for his match fitness. While his rehabilitation is technically complete, the team management appears hesitant to risk their talisman until he is at "full tilt."

The Management's Stance

Head coach Stephen Fleming has remained consistent in his messaging regarding Dhoni’s absence. Speaking ahead of tonight’s fixture, Fleming noted that while Dhoni is not on the field, his influence remains a cornerstone of the dugout. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

The franchise originally projected a two-week recovery period for the calf injury. As we enter the third week of the tournament, the medical team is reportedly targeting the away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 18 April as a more realistic return date.

How CSK is Adapting

In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson has taken over the wicketkeeping duties and has emerged as the team's standout performer. Samson is fresh off a spectacular 115 off 56 balls against the Delhi Capitals, a knock that secured CSK's first win of the season.

Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Super Kings have opted for a "wait-and-watch" approach with Dhoni, prioritising his longevity for the latter half of the tournament over a rushed appearance tonight.

Match Outlook: CSK vs KKR

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST (14 April 2026)

CSK Status: 9th Place (1 Win, 3 Losses)

KKR Status: 10th Place (0 Wins, 3 Losses, 1 NR)

Tonight’s contest is a battle of the basement dwellers, with both teams desperate for points. While the Chepauk crowd will undoubtedly chant for their "Thala," they may have to wait a few more days to see him take the field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).