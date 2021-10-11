The second phase of IPL 2021 had just begun in the UAE when Virat Kohli made a huge announcement--that this season would be his last as captain of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and it was a second similar decision in just the span of one week after the 33-year old stated that he wanted to quit India's captaincy in the shortest format following the T20 World Cup 2021. Well, cricket fans did experience his energy, passion, celebration and other elements as RCB captain throughout the UAE leg of this year's IPL. Now, it has all boiled down to one question--would the Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders be Kohli's last as RCB skipper? Virat Kohli Shares Snap of Recovery Session Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator, Writes, ‘Downtime’ (Check Post)

Well, of course not, if Bangalore manage to win and proceed to Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. But defeating the Eoin Morgan-led side, who have been in red hot touch this season, would not be an easy task and it would be one memorable encounter in Sharjah on Monday. But if Bangalore is defeated, then this would indeed be the last time that Kohli is seen leading RCB. As much as this thought would circle around the fans' heads during the Eliminator, Kohli would also be very well aware of it too,

And if it is to be his last as RCB skipper, he would make sure that he and his side doesn't go down without a fight. Bangalore too have found form in their middle-order and could pose a serious challenge to Kolkata Knight Riders, who are aiming to continue their resurgence this season. Kohli would make sure that his last IPL as RCB skipper ends with him holding the title, which has eluded him for eight years now. Fans would not forget how he almost single-handedly won Bangalore their maiden IPL title in 2016. Yes, they are yet to win an IPL title and Kohli has routinely been criticized for this. The closest they went to winning under him was in 2016.Umran Malik Gets His Jersey Signed From Virat Kohli After SRH Beats RCB by 4 Runs in IPL 2021

Kohli had been in stellar form that season with the willow in hand and had scored a mammoth 973 runs. Eventually, there were defeated in the final and since then, RCB have failed to enter the summit clash in the tournament. Although the 2016 season remains his best performance as skipper of the franchise, Kohli would give it his best, his all to ensure that he ends his RCB captaincy career on a high this time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).