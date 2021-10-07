Umran Malik has been in the news for clocking the quickest deliveries in the IPL 2021. The SRH pacer has been hailed by the netizens after clocking the speed of 153 kmph which is the highest in the season so far. He clocked this speed during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Jammu Kashmir bowler was hailed by the likes of Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra and other stalwarts. The SRH pacer after the match got his jersey signed by the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Jammu & Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Ball In IPL 2021 During RCB vs SRH Clash.

The image was further shared by a netizen on social media and the fan posted it further. Talking about the game, SRH crushed RCB's hopes to make it top two the Orange Army won the match by four runs. All the five bowlers of SRH - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik and Rashid Khan got a wicket each and they rattled Royal Challengers Bangalore as they chased a total of 141 runs. Now, let's have a look at the picture where Umran Malik is getting his jersey signed by Virat Kohli.

Picture:

#RCBvsSRH This is beautiful. Smile in the face of Umran Malik when Virat Kohli signing the jersey. #UmranMalik @umranmalik__ pic.twitter.com/f2Tr1mBbcm — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 6, 2021

SRH has had quite a rough season this year. The first part of the IPL 2021 saw David Warner getting sacked after a series of bad performances from the team. In fact, for the last few matches, he was even axed from the playing XI. as of now, they have three wins in their kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).