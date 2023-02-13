In a huge step forward for women's cricket in India, BCCI launched the Women's Premier League. Five franchises have been already unveiled and the first edition of the tournament will take place in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai this year between March 4-26. However, ahead of that, a mega auction will take place in Jio World Centre, Mumbai on February 13, 2023. With over 1000 cricketers registering themselves, BCCI had to trim down the final list to a pool of 409 cricketers. 243 Indians managed to make the cut. Meanwhile, 163 foreigners will also go under the hammer. Today, in this article let's take a look at the broadcasting and live streaming details of the upcoming WPL 2023 auction. Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma Set to Cross Rs 1-Crore Mark in Bidding.

A total of 90 slots are there to grab in the inaugural auction of WPL. Each team have a purse of 12 crores. They will have to buy at least 15 players and can buy a maximum of 18 players in the squad. Meanwhile, teams can also buy 7 overseas players (including a player from associate nations). But they will be able to field only five of them in the playing eleven. Provided one of the players belongs to an associate nation. Indian players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are expected to be among the biggest buys of the auction.

When And At What Time Will WPL 2023 Auction Event Will Start?

The auction for the inaugural WPL will take place on February 13 (Monday), 2023 at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The auction will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast WPL 2023 Auction Event In India?

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Women's Premier League 2023. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD to watch the live telecast of the auction. Women's IPL Bidding Breaks Record, Reaches Rs 4669.99 Crore in Total Bid; Tournament to Be Known As 'Women's Premier League'.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of WPL 2023 Auction Event?

The broadcasting rights of Women's Premier League 2023 are with Viacom18 Group. So you can tune into the JioCinema app or website to enjoy the live streaming of the auction.

