After having huge success in Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI created a five-team franchise league for women's cricketers. The tournament has been named as Women's Premier League and the inaugural edition will take place in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, this year between March 4-26. Now ahead of that, a mega action will happen on Monday, February 13, 2023. Over 1000 cricketers registered themselves for the inaugural WPL auction. Looking at this, BCCI pruned the final list to 469. 263 Indian cricketers will go under the hammer. Meanwhile, 163 foreigners have also managed to make the cut. The auction will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Jio World Centre, Mumbai. However, if you are looking for the WPL 2023 auction on Disney+ Hotstar, and are unable to find it, then read more to find out why is it so! Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma Set to Cross Rs 1-Crore Mark in Bidding.

There are a total of 90 vacant slots available in the WPL 2023 auction. Each franchise have a purse of 12 crores and they will have to buy at least 15 players. The maximum size of the squad is 18. Meanwhile, franchises can also buy a total of 7 overseas players. Provided they rope in at least one player from the associate nations. WPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Inaugural Women's Premier League Players Auction on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Why is WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Since a long time, Star Sports Network is providing live streaming of IPL. However, during the auction for the broadcasting and digital rights of the WPL, the Viacom18 group came on top with a huge bid of Rs 951 crore. Hence the live streaming of the WPL 2023 auction is not available on Disney+ Hotstar. However, you can still watch it on the JioCinema app or website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).