Mumbai, February 19: Gujarat Giants (GG) skipper Ashleigh Gardner stressed the importance of a solid opening stand after her team’s five-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Kotambi Stadium here on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians chased down Gujarat Giants’ target of 121 with ease, winning with 23 balls to spare. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Secure First Win of Season With Five-Wicket Triumph Over Gujarat Giants.

"We just lost wickets in clumps. We put a lot of onus on the top order to score a bulk of the runs but it wasn't to be (tonight). Wicket played differently to the other two, but I don't think we necessarily adjusted fast enough. It seemed to be a little bit faster in the first ten overs. There was a bit of turn when the spinners came on and bowled slower," Gardner said after the match.

GG’s opening duo, Laura Wolvaardt, and Beth Mooney, struggled to find momentum as MI’s bowlers kept them in check. Mooney was dismissed for just 1 in the second over by Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Wolvaardt followed soon after for 4, caught at deep extra cover off Shabnim Ismail.

The early setbacks left GG reeling, and despite a fighting 32 from Harleen Deol, they could only manage 120 before being bowled out in 20 overs. Along with Matthews’ stellar three-wicket haul, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt were also key contributors to GG’s downfall. Kerr finished with two wickets for 22 runs, while Sciver-Brunt added two wickets for 26 runs, dismissing both Mooney and Deol. Amelia Kerr Takes Excellent Catch at Deep Mid-Wicket To Dismiss Dayalan Hemalatha During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

"They bowled well, and we did not adjust fast. (Conversations before the next game) We have a nice, little break. Lots of time to reset. We have been talking about resetting and taking each game as it comes. Lots of positives (to take from the first three games), we could have won two."

"Different players have stood up at different times and the younger players have stood up, which is great to see. It is awesome and you see the passion they bowl with. Their celebrations are awesome and special to captain them, knowing they are giving their 110 percent."

Mumbai’s chase started cautiously, with Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia navigating some tight bowling from GG. Matthews, after an initial boundary off Gardner, struggled against Tanuja Kanwer’s spin before finding some momentum. However, she fell for 17, caught by Harleen Deol at square leg. Sciver-Brunt then took charge, playing a match-winning knock of 57 off 39 balls. WPL 2025: Stacy-Ann Hails Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Smriti Mandhana’s Terrific Knock Against Delhi Capitals, Says ‘The Way She Maneuvered Her Shots Was Exceptional’.

Despite wickets falling around her, including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for just four runs, she kept MI on track. She reached her fifty in style with back-to-back boundaries off Gardner, before eventually playing one onto her stumps off Priya Mishra. Sajeevan Sajana and G. Kamalini finished the game in style, with Sajana smashing a one-handed boundary over covers to seal the win in 16.1 overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).