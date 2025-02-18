Amelia Kerr took a magnificent catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Dayalan Hemalatha during the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 18. This happened in the fourth over bowled by Hayley Matthews when the right-handed Dayalan Hemalatha came down the track and attempted to deposit the ball over the fence. But that wasn't the way it turned out as she did not make the connection she needed. Amelia Kerr had her eyes glued to the ball and managed to take the catch after running to her left. 16-Year-Old G Kamalini Becomes Youngest Player To Make Debut in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match.

Amelia Kerr Takes Excellent Catch to Dismiss D Hemalatha

WHAT. A. CATCH! 😍👏🏻#AmeliaKerr pulls off a stunner at deep midwicket! 💥 #GujaratGiants lose their third wicket and the pressure is piling on! 📺📱Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/oX148dtcqm#WPLOnJioStar 👉🏻 Gujarat Giants 🆚 Mumbai Indians | LIVE NOW on… pic.twitter.com/vT0fBLPrUB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2025

