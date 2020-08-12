Yuvraj Singh sent out his wishes to Sanjay Dutt after reports emerged that the actor is diagnosed with lung cancer. Yuvraj, who is a cancer survivor, wished Dutt a speedy recovery and penned a strong note for the 61-year-old, who is set to fly the United States for his treatment. Dutt announced on social media, on Tuesday, that he was taking a short break from work for a medical emergency and that he will be back soon. Reports almost immediately emerged that the popular actor has a stage 3 lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt Reportedly Gets Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Fans Pray for his Speedy Recovery.

Many from the industry and from his friends' circle wished Duttt well and prayed for his swift recovery. Yuvraj too took to twitter to write a message for the actor as he prepares himself for an extensive treatment to beat the disease. “You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay,” Yuvraj wrote. “I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery.” Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Next Looks Like a Worthy Sequel (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sanjay Dutt Speedy Recovery

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

According to reports, Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital this Saturday after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He was discharged two days later from the hospital. He had tested negative for COVID-19 and returned home. But later it was found that he had developed fluid in his chest. A cancer analysis was then done and reports showed a positive result.

Sanjay Dutt Takes Break From Work

The actor, through a statement on social media, announced that he was taking a break from work. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment,” Dutt said. “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” He will be leaving for the US later this week for treatment. Dutt will next be seen in Sadak 2, which is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

