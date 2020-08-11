Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter account to announce a break from his professional life. While the actor refrained from divulging any more details, he did request his fans to not speculate anything. And while he mentioned his medical treatment as the reason behind his break, the reason for the same was unknown until recently. If recent reports are to believe, the Vaastav actor has been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer and he may fly to the US for his treatment. Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer; The Sadak 2 Actor's USA Visit is For Treatment and Rehab: Reports.

The actor or his family members are yet to confirm this news but Twitter is already buzzing with 'get well soon' messages for the actor. Sanju Baba fans are praying for his speedy recovery while also asking him to stay strong and return healthy. Sanjay has a strong fan base and his well-wishers are eager to hear his health update. Check out their tweets and how they're reacting to this sad news. Sanjay Dutt Announces Break from His Professional Life for Some Medical Treatment, Urges Everyone Not to Speculate Anything.

We're With Him

Take care sanju baba #SanjayDutt — Mayankrathi21 (@mayankrathi21) August 11, 2020

A Big Jadoo ki Jhappi to Him

Jadoo ki Jhappi to you Baba...Haar matt manna.. You will defeat cancer... #SanjayDutt 🙏 — Tushar Sharma (@Tusharsharma316) August 11, 2020

Thoughts and Prayers for Him

Get Well Soon

#SanjayDutt diagnose with stage 3 lung cancer😰😰 Get well soon baba pic.twitter.com/70FvCS76x6 — Team Asim Riaz Jaipur (@TeamAsimJaipur) August 11, 2020

He'll Bounce Back Stronger

Entire Nation is Praying for His Recovery

Once a Fighter, Always a Fighter

I know u can fight all the problems of ur life, you r a fighter #baba, u ll be able to fight your illness as well. Get well soon.🥰🥰🥰#SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/R4BHuNE5yq — Sufiyan Shaikh (@Imsufishaikh) August 11, 2020

He'll Defeat Cancer

Jadoo ki Jhappi to you Baba...Haar matt manna.. You will defeat cancer... #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/VUr2nt6olu — Ankesh Garg 🚩🚩💯FB (@AnkeshGarg6) August 11, 2020

Sanjay Dutt was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness. While everyone feared if he was COVID-19 positive, the actor refuted the stories by confirming his test results were negative. While more details about his US treatment are awaited, we wish him a speedy recovery.

