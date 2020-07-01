Just like many other cricket stars around the world, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been quite active on social-media amid the COVID-19 break and is frequently sharing throwback photos and videos with his teammates. The 29-year-old recently took his official Instagram page again and shared an old picture featuring Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik. The snap was clicked from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the five Indian cricket stars can be seen posing in formal attire. The comment section of the picture got filled in a jiffy as the fans expressed the desire to see the Indian team back in action again. Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Promotional Post on Instagram.

“Suit up cuz tenu suit suit karda,” wrote the leggie while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Virat Kohli and Co enjoyed a sensational run in the group stages of 2019 World Cup. With seven victories from nine games, the Men in Blue finished the round-robin stage at the pinnacle of the points tally. However, they faced an 18-run loss against New Zealand in the semi-finals and their campaign in the marquee tournament was over. Meanwhile, let’s look at Chahal’s throwback picture.

View Post:

Well, one thing is sure that Chahal is raring to get back onto the field. However, he has to wait for quite some more time as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently announced that the national team will not resume any training sessions at least before August.

Nevertheless, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they will have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).