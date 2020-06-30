Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh might have announced his retirement from the game. However, the southpaw still continues to bag headlines due to his humour through which he trolls other cricketers. Nevertheless, he got the taste of his own medicine as Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolled him. The two-time World Cup winner recently shared a picture with wife Hazel Keech on Instagram for a promotional post. In the pic, the couple can be seen promoting clothes washing powder brand Ariel. However, when Chahal came across the picture, he pulled the leg of the legendary cricketer. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Training Video With Rishabh Pant Will Make You Go Rofl! (View Post).

“Bhaiya yeah toh clothes wash karne ke pehle ki pic hai with smile after wali pic kahan hai @yuvisofficial bhaiya (Brother this pic is before washing clothes. Where’s the pic after you are done),” commented Chahal on the picture. Netizens were left in splits when they came across the leggie’s antics as they joined the fun with him. Have a look. Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Fielding Drills With Coach R Sridhar, Shares Throwback Video on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Yuvraj Singh!!

Chahal Trolls Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This was, however, not the very first time when Chahal trolled a fellow cricketer. On previous occasions, he also pulled the legs of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle over their pictures or videos on social-media websites. Notably, he has also been subjected to trolling by the same set of cricket stars.

Talking about cricket action , Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

