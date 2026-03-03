Fact Check: Did Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami Unfollow Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram?

Digital platforms have been flooded with claims of a professional fallout between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his teammates, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. These rumours have surfaced in tandem with the escalation of military conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, leading to a surge in politically charged misinformation. Yuzvendra Chahal's X Post 'Support The Country You Live In...' Goes Viral Amid US-Israel-Iran War.

The Claim: Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami Unfollow Yuzvendra Chahal

Viral posts on X (formerly Twitter) allege that Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami "unfollowed" Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram. The supposed move was framed as a reaction to an image shared by Chahal, which featured a man wearing a t-shirt stating: “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support.”

The Verdict: FAKE

Following a direct verification of the athletes' official social media accounts on 3 March 2026, it is confirmed that Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami both still follow Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram. There is no evidence of any digital "unfollowing" or public dispute between the players regarding Chahal's post.

Context of the Controversy

The image shared by Chahal is not new, but its recirculating presence has gained significant attention due to the current geopolitical climate. On 28 February 2026, the U.S. and Israel launched "Operation Epic Fury," a series of joint strikes against Iranian military and leadership targets.

As global opinions on the war polarise, Chahal’s post, which advocates for singular national loyalty, has been interpreted by some as a critique of those expressing sympathy for foreign nations or causes. This environment has allowed bad actors to manufacture "fake news" about internal team friction to fuel communal or ideological divides.

Analysis of Misinformation Trends

The fabrication of the "unfollowing" story follows a common pattern of engagement-baiting and narrative-building during times of crisis.

Targeting Identity: By specifically naming Siraj and Shami, the false claims attempted to create a narrative of a religious or political "rift".

Exploiting Personal News: The rumours also capitalised on Chahal’s recent high-profile personal life, including his legal divorce from Dhanashree Verma, which was finalised in March 2025. Conclusion

While the debate over the message on the t-shirt reflects real-world tensions regarding patriotism and dissent during wartime, the specific reports of a boycott by Siraj and Shami are entirely unfounded. This incident serves as a cautionary example of how easily misinformation can be weaponised to turn a singular social media post into a symbol of national discord.

