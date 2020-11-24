Indian cricket team's training for Australia tour is on full song, and so is Yuzvendra Chahal's love for his fiancée Dhanshree Verma. Taking to Instagram, the veteran leg-spinner shared yet another picture with the famous YouTuber, which are nothing but couple goals. The snap is taken during the sunset time with Chahal and Verma looking at each other with love and enjoyment. "I will walk with you and follow you till the end," the 30-year-old captioned the snap alongside two heart emojis. The comment section of the post got flooded in time as fans were heart whelmed after coming across the super romantic post. Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Adorable Picture With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma.

Reacting to the picture, Verma also showered love but in her traditional cheeky manner. "Yes will take stops in between to eat good food also then definitely need more walking," she commented. With the Australia tour being almost two-month-long, many more pictures are on the cards where Chahal will flaunt his love for Dhanshree. Meanwhile, let's look at the romantic snap. Yuzvendra Chahal's Reaction to Fiancee Dhanashree Verma’s Surprise Visit Is Nothing but All Love.

View Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently serving the 14-day quarantine period in Sydney ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting from November 27. Despite the isolation rules, Cricket Australia have made all the preparations for the visitors to train under the bio-secure bubble.

Notably, India have pleasant memories from their last visit to Australia in 2018-19. While the T20I series was tied 1-1, India won the Test & ODI series by 2-1. In fact, Chahal scalped a six-for in the third and deciding ODI of the tour. However, they'll indeed face a more significant challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Australian team.

