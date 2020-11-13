Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has never shied in showering love for his fiancée Dhanashree Verma, and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Time and again, the veteran cricket – who got engaged in August earlier this year – has shared adorable pictures with the famous YouTuber. Chahal made one such post recently which once again took our hearts away. In the picture, the two are posing on a ship in the night time with city lights in the background. “My home and adventure all at once,” Chahal captioned the picture on Instagram. Yuzvendra Chahal's Reaction to Fiancee Dhanashree Verma’s Surprise Visit Is Nothing but All Love.

The post was garnered with likes, and comments and fans were heart whelmed after coming across the pic. While several heaped praises in the comment section, many other fans asked about their marriage date. For the unversed, Dhanashree arrived in UAE in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to support the RCB star. She cheered Chahal with full enthusiasm throughout the tournament, and it worked indeed as the leggie finished the league with 21 wickets, most by any spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal and Fiancee Dhanashree Verma’s Romantic Pose on Beach Sparks Meme-Fest Online.

Dhanashree responded in the comment section with heart emojis. She also shared a different picture from the same time on Instagram with the caption: “Adventure of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Chahal has landed in Australia for a full-fledged tour comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches – starting from November 27. Notably, this will be Team India’s first assignment after the COVID-19 halt, and they must leave no stones unturned to come back with a bang. At the same time, Australia will be eyeing redemption as India thrashed them in their last meeting down under.

