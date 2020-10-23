Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got a surprise visit from his fiancée Dhanshree Verma ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 17. Dhanshree, who got engaged with Chahal on August 8 this year, landed in UAE on October 11 but couldn’t meet her better-half due to the mandatory quarantine period. In a video posted by RCB’s official Twitter account, the famous YouTuber explains that she initially was going to meet the leggie after the game against RR but decided to pay Chahal a surprise visit. The 30-year-old seemed delighted by the surprise as he gave Dhanshree a loveable hug after seeing her. Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Hilarious Comment During RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s Live Session With Pep Guardiola.

The star leg-spinner, who’s known for his humour, also joked that he has already started missing his freedom. “Bold Diaries: Yuzi’s biggest reason to smile (referring to Dhanshree Verma). The happier @yuzi_chahal is off the field, the more lethal he is on the field. And there’s a new reason behind his happiness of late, and that’s Dhanashree Verma. These two are,” RCB captioned the adorable video. Yuzvendra Chahal and Fiancee Dhanashree Verma’s Romantic Pose on Beach Sparks Meme-Fest Online.

Watch Video:

Bold Diaries: Yuzi’s biggest reason to smile The happier @yuzi_chahal is off the field, the more lethal he is on the field. And there’s a new reason behind his happiness of late, and that’s Dhanashree Verma. These two are ❤️#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Y262gh9874 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 23, 2020

Continuing his stellar form in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chahal picked up with two crucial wickets against Rajasthan with his better-half cheering in the stands. As a result, RCB went on to win the game by seven wickets.

With seven victories from 10 games, Bangalore are currently placed at the second position in the team standings and need just one win from the next four games to secure a berth in the playoffs officially. They will next take the field against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on October 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).