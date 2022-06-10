The first game of the three-match T20 series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played on 11 June 2022 (Saturday) at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. The T20 encounter between the two teams will begin at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan First T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Washington Sundar Shows Off His Dance Skills on ‘Pathala Pathala’ Song From Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (Watch Video)

Afghanistan clean swept the one-day international (ODI) series 3-0 against hosts Zimbabwe after winning the third and final ODI on Thursday. Hosts were restricted on 135 all out after they fell prey to Rashid Khan's magnificent spell of 3/31 along with Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi's 2/21 and 2/25 respectively. Later, Afghani batters chased the set total in 37.4 overs successfully and won the match by four wickets and 74 balls remaining. After a dissatisfying performance in the ODI series, Zimbabwe will be looking to recover from the loss at home ground and make every effort to win the upcoming T20 series, while Afghanistan on the other hand will be eyeing another series win to end their tour on a positive note.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) and Craig Ervine (ZIM) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG),and Karim Janat (AFG) could be our all-rounders

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) and Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Karim Janat (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Rashid Khan (AFG) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

