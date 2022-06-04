Afghanistan moved upwards in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table with a 60-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Harare on Saturday, June 4. They are currently placed third on the table, after Bangladesh and England at one and two. India for that matter, have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup as they are the hosts. You can check the updated standings here.

