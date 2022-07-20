The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for the commonwealth nations. The 22nd edition of the event, the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8 as 72 nations compete against each other for medals. Every edition of the quadrennial showpiece has a unique mascot representing it and the mascot for the 2022 Birmingham Games is a multi-coloured bull named Perry. Commonwealth Games 2022 Venues: Know All About Stadiums in Birmingham Hosting CWG.

The first-ever mascot for CWG was a brown bear named Kenayo for the 1978 Edmonton Games. Since then each edition there is a mascot representing the quadrennial showpiece. Mascots are fictional characters, usually an animal native to the area in which the Commonwealth Games are taking place. The mascots represent the cultural heritage of the place and are also a great help for marketing it to the younger audience.

Perry was revealed as the mascot for the 2022 Birmingham Games. It is the first mascot at any multi-sport event to be brought to life by AR (Augmented Reality). Perry the bull is described as friendly, kind, and cheeky. It is an animal that has been Birmingham's synonym for centuries due to the Bull Ring market since the 16th century. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.

The mascot, Perry, is inspired by the design of a 10-year-old girl, named Emma Lou from Bolton. She is the winner of a national design competition that took place over the summer of 2020. The competition was for children aged 5-15, to create a mascot that reflects the identity, heritage and culture of the City of Birmingham.

Perry the Bull- CWG 2022 Mascot

It is a glorious day here on campus celebrating our graduates in the sun!☀️ To kick of the week Perry The Bull, the official Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot, has joined us to congratulate the College of Business and Social Sciences graduates. #PoseWithPerry pic.twitter.com/G3mv1yZnpT — Aston University (@AstonUniversity) July 18, 2022

It is named after the Perry Barr area, home of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. It is one of the 16 venues hosting the Games and will hold the athletics events along with the opening and the closing ceremony of the Games.

Perry is wearing a medal that references Birmingham’s Iconic Jewellery Quarter, which for over 200 years has been UK’s center for jewellery and precious metals and still produces around 40% of the country's jewellery. The rainbow-coloured hexagon on the mascot represents the coming together of the Commonwealth with an equal partnership with the diverse communities of Birmingham and the West Midland Region at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

