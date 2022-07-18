The Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. The 2022 Commonwealth Games is going to be held in Birmingham, England as it was announced as the host on December 21, 2017, marking the country’s third time hosting the CWG after the 1934 London and the 2002 Manchester Games. A total of 15 venues have been selected for the showpiece multi-sport event. CWG 2022: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Leaves for Commonwealth Games From Barcelona.

The 2022 Birmingham Games will be held from July 28 to August 8. Most of the sporting events will take place in 15 venues spread across the West Midlands Region of England. While some will be held in the city of Birmingham itself. The 16th venue, Lee Valley VeloPark, in Stanford at South East London was selected only to host the track cycling event.

Alexander Stadium, Smithfield, and Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham has been renovated and built only for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The renovated Alexander stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Birmingham Games. The Smithfield has been transformed into a multi-use venue temporarily for the Games. It will be hosting competitions such as beach volleyball and basketball 3x3, it will also be the starting point for the men’s and women’s marathons. Sandwell Aquatics Centre is a purpose-built stadium for the Aquatics events at the Games. CWG 2022: IOA Announces 322-Strong Indian Contingent for Multi-Sport Event in Birmingham.

The remaining are the already existing stadiums in the West Midland Region of Great Britain, serving the purpose they were already built for. Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will be the venue for cricket, the main campus of the University of Birmingham will be the venue for hockey and squash, the Coventry Stadium and Arena will host the rugby sevens tournament, and the adjacent arena, otherwise known as the Ericsson Exhibition Hall, will be the venue for judo and wrestling.

The rest of the stadiums will be hosting sporting events in their suitable field such as Arena Birmingham – Gymnastics, Sutton Park – Triathlon, Victoria Square – Marathon (finish), Cannock Chase – Cycling (Mountain Bike, Road, Time Trial), NEC Arena – Netball, West Park – Cycling (Time Trials), Solihull: National Exhibition Centre – Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Para Table tennis, Boxing, and many more.

