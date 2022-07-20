The 2022 Commonwealth Games officially known as XXII Commonwealth Games, is an international multi-sport event for the members of the Commonwealth. It will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022. This marks England's third time hosting the Commonwealth Games after London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002. This will be India’s 18th appearance at the games and a lot will be expected from them. We take a look at the sports events India will be participating in at Commonwealth Games 2022. India at Commonwealth Games: A Look at History and Total Medals Won, Overall Standings on Medal Tally Ahead of CWG 2022.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place across 15 venues in the West Midland region of the country. Seven of them include the already existing athletics stadium located in the city of Birmingham. Over 200 athletes from India have qualified for the quadrennial showpiece. They will be competing across multiple sports in the competition.

Athletics

India named a 39-member athletics squad, 21 men and 18 women for the 2022 Birmingham Games, led by the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The likes of Dutee Chand and Hima Das have also booked their place as they will compete to win medals for the country.

Badminton

A total of 10 players have qualified for the event in Birmingham. PV Sindhu will be the leading shuttler in women's singles while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will compete in men's single. India will also compete in men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Boxing

2018 Commonwealth games medalists, Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin, have made the cut for the 2022 Birmingham Games along with five-time Asian Games medalist Shiva Thapa. Men's trials occurred on June 02, 2022 and eight boxers were selected. Four more boxers including Nikhat Zareen, secured their spot in the trial held on 11th June 2022 for women.

Cricket

At Birmingham, it will be India’s second appearance at the Commonwealth Games. The first was at Kuala Lumpur in 1998, which was a men’s 50-over tournament. At Birmingham 2022, it is a women's T20I format. The 15-member Indian team is led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur as they battle out against the seven other nations for the medals. Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Cycling

India will also compete in Cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Two athletes, Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham, have qualified for the event and will aim to secure India’s first medal at the event.

Hockey

As per the FIH rankings, both Indian men’s and women's teams have been selected for the CWG 2022. Each tournament will be a 10-team affair, where the Indian women will be aiming for their second gold. Meanwhile, the men are still in search of their first gold after winning silver on two occasions in 2010 and 2014.

Judo

India has selected a six-member squad of three men and as many women for their Judo team, each for a specific weight group. The men’s team will consist of Vijay Kumar Yadav, Jasleen Singh Saini and Deepak Deswal. Meanwhile, the women’s team will comprise L Shushila Devi, Suchika Tariyaand Tulika Maan.

Squash

A team of nine athletes will represent India in the 2022 Commonwealth Games for the Squash tournament. Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa both will be aiming for gold after winning silver in the previous edition. India at Commonwealth Games: Here's A Recap of India's Performance at CWG 2018 Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Swimming

India has selected four members for their swimming team for their competition at Birmingham. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj both will be competing in men's 50m, 100m, and 200m butterfly. After conquering the South Asian Games in previous years, the duo are now targeting the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Kushagra Rawat will be competing in men's 200m, 400m, and 1500m freestyle and Advait Page in men's 1500m freestyle.

Table Tennis

India has qualified for both men's and women's tournaments as per ITTF World Team Rankings. India is bringing a squad of eight members to the 2022 CWG with 2 reserve players - Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have also made it to the team.

Weightlifting

A 12-member squad will be representing India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is led by the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and reigning Commonwealth champion Mirabai Chanu. Others such as Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh, and Purnima Pandey secured their spots by winning gold medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021. The rest of the athletes made the cut at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.

Wrestling

India has selected a team of 12 - six men and as many women - for the wrestling tournament. It is led by Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The team also consists of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, who have won Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2020 and at Rio de Janeiro 2016.

