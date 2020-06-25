Yesterday the news of tennis star Novak Djokovic getting tested positive with coronavirus shook the world. Now here’s another player that’s got infected with COVID-19. If one had to go by the reports, ahead of the start of the impending season of the NBA, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been tested positive. He was spotted with Novak Djokovic during an event last month. Jokic was supposed to return to the USA to join his team but now with him getting tested positive, his return has been delayed temporarily. Another player from Serbia, Novak Djokovic had also been tested positively yesterday. Jokic joins the list of players who had been tested positive of the virus. List of Sportspersons Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19: From Novak Djokovic to Players From Pakistan Cricket Team, Here’s All Those Who Contracted Coronavirus.

Three players from Sacramento Kings-Alex Len, Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker were tested positive of the virus yesterday. Another player from Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon was also tested positive on June 24, 2020. Eight days back Jokic was in Belgrade for an exhibition basketball game alongside Djokovic. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jokic tested positive for the virus while in Serbia.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia and his return to the U.S. is temporarily delayed. He’s been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Jokic is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

Team Denver has maintained complete privacy about the same and refused to comment on Jokic getting positively tested of coronavirus. The NBA is planning to resume play on July 30 in a controlled environment at the sports complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

