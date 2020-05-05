5 Moments When Lionel Messi’s Sons Thiago & Mateo Won Our Hearts, From Taunting Their Father to Teasing Virgil van Dijk’s Nephew (Watch Videos)

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona with his sixth Ballon d'Or and his children (Photo Credits: Getty)

Kids are the best when left alone and they come up with really cute antics which win your hearts. Now, it’s the same with Lionel Messi’s son Mateo who steals the show wherever he goes. His cute antics have always grabbed the headlines and regardless of the occasion, the little one always manages to walk away with the limelight even during the presence of his father. Ditto with Thiago who is the elder son of Lionel Messi and is actually quite demanding when it comes to his father’s football. Whether it’s taunting the six-time his father Lionel Messi about Barcelona’s defeat against Liverpool, or teasing Virgil van Dijk’s nephew after his father walked away with Ballon d’Or 2019, let’s have a look at five occasions when Mateo and Thiago won your hearts!

Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Imitates Mohamed Salah

Now, this is by far the most hilarious moment. This happened when the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen playing in the backyard of his garden with his sons Mateo, Thiago and his pet dog. Thiago was heard shouting Mo Salah as he kicked the ball.

Mateo Taunts for the Loss Against Liverpool

For most sports personalities getting over a defeat is a mammoth task and you surely don’t want your wounds to get rubbed one by you near and dear ones. But with little Mateo Messi, things are a bit different. In one of the interviews, Lionel Messi revealed that his younger son Mateo still taunts him about the loss against Liverpool which happened during 2018/19 Champions League season.

Celebrating Real Betis’ Goal Against Barcelona

Now, this was a foot in the mouth moment for all the fans of Barcelona when little Mateo celebrated Real Betis’ goal against Barcelona. Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir scored an opening goal in the first 15 minutes of the match. Messi and Luiz Suarez were on the sidelines watching the match with their kids and suddenly when Mateo cheered for the opponents both the Barcelona players were shocked. Check out the video above.

When Mateo Messi really wanted to get his hands on his dad's award

Mateo Messi really wanted to get his hands on his dad's award 😂🏆 pic.twitter.com/CmvuuligYU — Goal (@goal) October 17, 2019

This was when the Argentine won the Golden Shoe Award for the sixth time in his career. Little Mateo left the internet in splits as he with his super cute antics on the stage. Check out the video above.

Mateo Messi Teases Virgil van Dijk’s nephew

Now, this was after his father walked away with the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time in his career. Mateo celebrated his father’s win by teasing Virgil van Dijk’s nephew who was sitting right beside him. This moment also left the internet in splits.

Even Lionel Messi in the past has admitted that Mateo teases him about his defeats whereas Thiago is very demanding about his football and seeks answers from his father about his failures. Well, we would only say one thing that two kids surely make us go ROFL! Feel free to contribute if you remember any such moments.